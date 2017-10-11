Free films for youngsters in Rhyl and Prestatyn – full details

Children and young adults will be able to watch some top films for free at Rhyl’s Little Theatre and the Scala in Prestatyn next month.

The two venues are designated locations is for the Into Film Festival 2017, a UK-wide event for five to 19-year-olds.

Billed as the world’s biggest youth festival, its aim is to use the magic of film to engage young minds in a broad range of topics and there will be about 200 film screenings across Wales.

Some of the films on offer are Moana, Step, Beauty and the Beast, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Trolls, Lego Batman, Lego Ninjago, Sing, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Wonder Woman, and Dunkirk.

Welsh Hollywood star Michael Sheen, who is Into Film ambassador, said: “When I was growing up, it was watching films that had the most profound and lasting effect on me.

“Films can allow us to see the world through the eyes of others, experience other cultures, other viewpoints, other lives.

“And, crucially, not just get an intellectual understanding but actually feel what it’s like.”

There will also be screenings in Cineworld Llandudno and Pontio in Bangor.

Accessibility and inclusivity are key aims of the festival, with many of the showings offered audio-described, subtitled or autism-friendly.

For programme details, more information and to book free tickets, go online at www.intofilm.org/festival.