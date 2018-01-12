Ruby Wax bringing mindfulness to Mold

Following an 81-date sell-out UK and Ireland tour last year, during which she was in residence at the Leicester Square Theatre London and Underbelly Edinburgh Fringe, and appeared at theatres from Galway to Northampton, the much-loved comedian, author and campaigner Ruby Wax brings her one-woman show Frazzled to Mold’s Theatr Clwyd in April.

Outrageously witty, smart and accessible, Wax promises to explore a scientific solution to modern problems, based on her latest best-selling book, A Mindfulness Guide for the Frazzled.

“We are not equipped for this century, it’s too hard, too fast, and too full of fear; we just don’t have the bandwidth,” says Wax.

“Our brains can’t take so much information in a world where we’re bombarded by bad news and force-fed information.

“I can just about take in the weather – then I’m exhausted. You open a newspaper, everyone’s dead. We’re only supposed to know what our neighbour is up to; if the woman next door to you is having sex with the man next door to her we need to know; but four doors down and it’s none of our business.

“This series of events is a follow up to my sell-out touring show, and best-selling book ‘Sane New World’, which helps us understand why we sabotage our sanity with our own thinking.

“The forum is an opportunity to engage in discussion with me to explore further the power of mindfulness practice and how it can be applied in daily life.

“This event is your passport to saner living. I might not be sane myself but I do a pretty good imitation!”

Arriving in Britain from the United States in 1977 to pursue an acting career, Ruby performed at the Royal Shakespeare Company for five years. She went on to write and perform in her own hugely popular television programmes for the BBC for over 25 years, and was script editor on all series of Absolutely Fabulous from 1992-2012.

She decided to return to full-time education in 2013 and was awarded a master’s degree in mindfulness-based cognitive therapy from Oxford University and a Master’s in Psychotherapy from Regent’s College, London where she is also an Honorary Senior Fellow.

Since then, she has published two bestsellers - Sane New World and A Mindfulness Guide for the Frazzled - and has toured the world with her one-woman show.

She was awarded an OBE for her services to mental health in 2015, been appointed Visiting Professor in Mental Health Nursing at the University of Surrey and was recently announced as the new President of the relationship support charity Relate.

She has become a leading speaker on mental health issues including appearances at The Home Office, MI5, Apple, Goldman Sachs, KPMG, Merril Lynch, Bank of America, Downing Street, the House of Lords, Google, The Cabinet-Director Generals and TEDGlobal and holds honorary doctorates from the University of East London and Staffordshire University and a life fellowship from City Lit in London in recognition of her work in mental health.

l Ruby’s new book, How to be Human: The Manual, written with the help of a monk and a neuroscientist, is published by Penguin Life on 25th January 2018, £14.99 hardback

l Ruby Wax – Frazzled is at Theatr Clwyd, Mold on Sunday April 22. Doors: 7.30pm. Tickets: £20 available from www.theatrclwyd.com / 01352 701521