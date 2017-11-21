Rhyl nursery children vaccinated following Hepatitis A outbreak

NURSERY children have been given vaccinations following an outbreak of Hepatitis A.

A vaccination session for staff and children at Fun Days nursery, on Seabank Road in Rhyl, was held after a child attending the premises was confirmed to have the viral infection.

A total of 29 people – 20 children and nine adults – have now been given vaccinations. Hepatitis A vaccination is not routinely offered on the NHS as the infection is classed as “rare” in the UK.

There have been four confirmed cases of the infection – all members of the same family. There have been no further cases recorded. The nursery co-operated with arrangements for vaccination.

The child confirmed with Hepatitis A did not contract the infection while at nursery and there is no link between this outbreak and an outbreak of Hepatitis A in the Rhyl area and the outbreak of Hepatitis A at Ysgol Dewi Sant, Rhyl, reported earlier this year.

Dr Christopher Johnson, consultant in Health Protection for Public Health Wales, said: "Hepatitis A is a viral infection, usually short lived that has unpleasant symptoms but is rarely serious. Children often only have a very mild illness or do not have symptoms at all.

"Good handwashing after using the toilet and before preparing or eating food is the best way to prevent the virus spreading.”

People are advised to contact their own GP or NHS Direct Wales on 0845 46 47 if they have any concerns about their health or their child’s health.

Public Health Wales is working with with Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and Conwy and Denbighshire county councils to investigate the outbreak.