Can Chew believe it! Star Wars fan creates epic Christmas decoration in his Prestatyn front garden

A FAMILY's epic creation showing their love for Star Wars is definitely in the running for the best decoration yet!

William (Bill) Parry and his son Josh Parry, 25, have created a Christmas decoration featuring Chewbacca dressed up as Santa flying a X-wing fighter. The creation is standing proudly in their garden, located in Meliden Road, Prestatyn.

Neighbours are certainly feeling the force as the one-of-a-kind impressive display has been decked out in rope and LED lights and has two smoke machines.

The decoration stands about three or four metres high.

Bill said he and his son have received help from friends and neighbours.

In the past, the father and son have created a snowman, a santa on a rocket and the Grinch climbing a tree.

Bill said: "It gets harder and harder every year. This one has to be the most challenging one by far.

"There is a lot of pressure," he joked. "People say what is going on this year?

"This one has include about 20 sheets of MDF. We are going to do a few tweaks.

"We've had a lot of help from people. We did it in four days and they have been long days - from morning until night."

This year, the family have decided to fundraise for St Kentigern Hospice in St Asaph. Bill and Josh started a JustGiving page at 1.30pm on Thursday - it has already attracted more than £177 from generous supporters.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/bill-parry-xmas-dececoration-xwing to donate.

[Photos: Don Jackson-Wyatt]