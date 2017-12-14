Festive thrills and spills as Ruthin became a winter wonderland!

CHILDREN and adults alike made the most of the snow across the region.

People headed out to gardens to make snowmen or into the hills and fields for sledging.

Bleddyn Jones opened up the grounds of The Centre in Ruthin for people to enjoy the snow, with hundreds taking advantage over the weekend.

Bleddyn, 48, from Denbigh, said: “We have a foot golf range here and it’s perfect.

“When I saw that the snow was forecast I thought why not get the people down and give them a go here, it’s good fun.

“We probably had, over the weekend, 4-500 people visiting. Some came for 20 minutes, some stayed all day. It’s fantastic and a good spontaneous activity to get a bit of community feel going.

“Farmers aren’t always happy this time of year for people to be up on the fields with the lambs, but here we have the car park and the cafe, so it was good. For us, it’s great for the community centre. I also want to say thanks to the volunteers. The space is run by eight volunteers over the week, including the trustees, and it wouldn’t work without them.”

Pictures by Don Jackson-Wyatt