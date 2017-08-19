Abergele suffer home reverse to relegation rivals Bersham

STRUGGLING Abergele suffered a blow in their hopes of securing their North Wales Cricket League Division One status after a 51-run home loss to relegation rivals Bersham.

The visitors set a modest total of 179 all out from their 50 overs, with Amith Tilakaratne and skipper Suresh Koswaththage producing stunning knocks to finish on 71 and 59 respectively.

Sam Painter was the pick of the Gele bowlers with figures of 3-18, while Ben Garnett and David Moulson helped themselves to a pair of wickets apiece for the combined loss of 69 runs.

Despite a sensational knock of 51 from Jain Sebastien it was not enough to give the hosts a priceless victory, with only wicketkeeper Gareth Edwards (14) and Ed Rooney (13) making it into double figures as they fell to 128 all out from 43 overs at the crease.

Koswaththage was in ruthless form throughout his ten over spell to finish with outstanding final figures of 4-14, with Tilakaratne showing his skills with the ball with two wickets for the loss of just 24 runs.

The result leaves Moulsen’s side fourth-from-bottom in the standings and ten points clear of the bottom two, and they face another stern test this Saturday when they visit second placed Pwllheli.