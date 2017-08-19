Poor batting display sees Prestatyn fall at Newton-le-Willows

A POOR batting display was once again the catalyst behind Prestatyn’s seven-wicket Liverpool and District Competition Division One reverse at Newton-le-Willows.

Gareth Boughey’s side were no match for the promotion chasers on a disappointing day at the office, and they will look to bounce back this Saturday in their clash with leaders Highfield at Beach Close.

The visitors got off to a difficult start when openers Boughey and Ryan Westwell were dismissed for 13 and seven, while Sheil Sethi did not manage to match last week’s heroics when he was run out on 15.

Jonathan Hirst then tipped the scales further in the home side’s favour with the quick-fire scalps of Rhys Jones (1), Robbie Rimmington (5) and Scott Williams to end the day on 3-29, with Danny Barlow also claiming three victims in the form of Daniel Williams (26), Kieron Tidswell (1) and Matty Edwards (4) to finish with figures of 3-11.

Only Nathan Jones (12) managed to make it into double figures thereafter as the away side set a total of just 92 all out.

Scott Williams did his best to make a game of it with the wickets of William Griffiths and James Smith for one and eight, but wicketkeeper Chris Chambers all-but sealed victory with a 40 knock before he was brilliantly caught and bowled by Boughey.

The home side saw out the innings with a 25 not out from Muhammas Iqbal as they reached their required target for the loss of three wickets after 25 overs of play.