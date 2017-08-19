RGC face injury concerns ahead of new Principality Premiership season

RGC are dealing with a number of injury issues ahead of the new Principality Premiership season.

The Gogs, who opened their pre-season campaign with a pair of wins over Nant Conwy and Caldy last week, have a hoist of key figures out with long-term injuries as head coach Mark Jones looks to replicate the phenomenal success they achieved last term, which saw them finish in the playoff places and win the WRU National Cup for the first time in their history.

Influential full-back Afon Bagshaw suffered a knee injury whilst on Wales 7s duty and is due to return to action by mid-October along with winger Sam Jones, who has wrist and ankle ligament problems.

Henri Williams has been ruled out for three weeks due to concussion suffered playing for the Dragons, while Maredydd Francis faces six weeks on the sidelines.

Former Wales U20 star Danny Cross is a long-term absentee after an ankle operation, and the prognosis is not good for Jed Kerkin, who dislocated shoulder against Nant.

Coach Phil John praised the Gogs for their efforts during a rigorous training schedule, with the recently retired prop adding: “I never minded pre-season as a player, and really it is all about improving the physical aspects of a player. The skill-work we do is all done under fatigue which we take into the games when they start.

“We have had a few months not having to focus on games and not looking at what other teams are doing, so we have looked to push the boys a lot harder with the conditioning.

“When I first spoke to Mark at the start of last season we talked about adding that experience and guidance to the players.

“Over the years I have gained the knowledge, and sometimes it is the small changes that determine how you play. Credit to all the players as they have bought into all the changes and I think that showed in the results. We were dominating the game upfront and scoring some tries from the line-out and driving mauls.”