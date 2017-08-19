Swing king North stars as St Asaph hammer Chirk

A SENSATIONAL display from David North kept St Asaph in the North Wales Cricket League Premier Division title race with an eight-wicket victory over struggling Chirk.

After leaders Bangor were left frustrated by the weather, the surprise package moved to within 15 points of the summit with four games remaining ahead of their trip to Connah’s Quay on Saturday.

Swing king North wasted no time in making an impact when he disposed of Wynn Jones (2) Nick Flack (21) and Welisarage Fernando (2) in quick succession, while Jason Foulkes put the new ball to good use with the wicket of skipper Gareth Partridge (4).

Things got even better soon after when North ousted Stevie Kelshaw for a duck, and the in-form bowler continued to roll back the years with the scalps of wicketkeeper James Carter (0) and Shaun Walker to end a devastating ten over spell with figures of 7-20.

Alex Baker also helped himself to a pair of lower order wickets in the form of Stephen Davies (4) and Chris Pritchard as the away side collapsed to 69 all out from just 21 overs at the crease.

As expected, the hosts made light work of reaching their required total to ensure that the incoming weather did not influence the outcome of the clash, with the opening pair of Mathew Ryan (26*) and Nathanael Scott (31) putting on 59 for the first wicket to guarantee victory.

Home captain Will Ryan also made a brief cameo to end the day opposite his brother and unbeaten on ten as the unlikely title challengers ran out comfortable victors after 18 overs.