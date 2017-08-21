Williams treble guides Rhyl Ladies to Altrincham triumph

RHYL Ladies managed to hit the ground running with an eye-catching 5-1 win over Altrincham.

The Lilywhites turned in another stylish display throughout as they look to make further strides this term, with Laura Williams capping off a sensational individual performance with a stunning hat-trick.

The gifted Paige Williams also got herself on the scoresheet, with Emily Jones completing the rout for the home side.

This was an immensely encouraging display from the Lilies, who have made great strides in the women’s game and they will next be in action this Sunday as they welcome Merseyrail Bootle to the Corbett Sports Stadium (2pm).

The club are still on the lookout for new players ahead of the new Women’s Welsh Premier League campaign, and anyone that wants to register their interest can do so by visiting the club’s Twitter account at @FootyRhyl.