Giant-killers Bodedern Athletic and Aberffraw to lock horns in JD Welsh Cup

BODEDERN Athletic have been rewarded with a home tie against fellow giant-killers Aberffraw in the JD Welsh Cup.

The two Anglesey sides produced standout efforts to dispose of Penrhyndeudraeth and Trearddur Bay to reach the second qualifying stage, and both will fancy their chances of advancing further following the draw.

Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One title favourites Conwy Borough have been handed a home tie against Amlwch Town, while troubled Glantraeth face a stern test of their credentials when they host in-form Prestatyn Sports.

Another tie that catches the eye sees Llandudno Albion welcome newly promoted Llannefydd, with Llanrug United and Gaerwen also at home against Pwllheli and Llandyrnog United.

JD Welsh Cup second qualifying round draw North West Wales section: Bodedern Athletic v Aberffraw, Conwy Borough v Amlwch Town, Gaerwen v Pwllheli, Glantraeth v Prestatyn Sports, Llandudno Albion v Llannefydd, Llanrug United v Llandyrnog United, Meliden v Nantlle Vale, Mynydd Llandegai v Mochdre Sports, Penmaenmawr Phoenix v Llanrwst United.