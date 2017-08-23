JD Welsh Premier League week three predictions

MATCHDAY three in the JD Welsh Premier League is already upon us, with a number of intriguing contests following a number of early twists-and-turns in the opening fortnight of action.

Sports reporter Dean Jones marks your card with his predictions:

Bangor City vs Prestatyn Town:

The Citizens will be looking to bounce back at the earliest opportunity when they take on newly promoted Town, who will be buoyed by their stoppage time triumph over Barry Town United last weekend.

Last time City performed in-front of their own fans they set the WPL alight with a resounding victory over the reigning champions, and anything close to that level of performance should be enough to see them get back to winning ways, although the Seasiders will not make it easy for them.

Prediction: Bangor City 3-1 Prestatyn Town.

Barry Town United vs New Saints:

This is a landmark occasion for everyone at Barry as they welcome the current holders of the crown, and they face another stern test against a side that showed their character with an impressive victory over Bala Town.

United were unfortunate to come away with a share of the spoils from their trip to the Motion Finance Stadium, and a bumper crowd is expected to see how their skills measure up against the full-timers.

Prediction: Barry Town United 0-3 New Saints.

Cefn Druids vs Aberystwyth Town:

Nev Powell will go in search of his first win as Aber boss at The Rock, against a Druids side that will be looking to avoid a repeat of their opening weekend home defeat to Cardiff Met.

The Ancients will be heavily reliant on their home form to replicate the success of last season, and I expect them to claim a narrow victory in this one.

Prediction: Cefn Druids 1-0 Aberystwyth Town.

Llandudno vs Connah’s Quay:

A clash of two unbeaten teams at the Giant Hospitality Stadium with both sides looking to maintain their 100 per cent start to the season.

The early indications are that Tudno have found their scoring touch after a frustrating time in-front of goal last season, and with the quality they have at the back then Alan Morgan’s side are going to be very hard to beat.

The Nomads have been the standout performers so far and find themselves at the summit, but this is the toughest test they have faced to date and Andy Morrison may have to be content with a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Llandudno 1-1 Connah’s Quay.

Newtown vs Carmarthen Town:

Two struggling sides will have the perfect chance to kick-start their campaign, with the two sides filling the relegation spots after a disappointing start to the season.

Chris Hughes’ side have home advantage as they look to overcome the physical Old Gold side, and they will be looking to take the momentum from last weekend’s draw with Cefn Druids into this one.

Town have come up against stern opposition so far in the form of Llandudno and Connah’s Quay, and they will look to make the most of a less strenuous test in what should be another tight affair.

Prediction: Newtown 1-2 Carmarthen Town.

Bala Town vs Cardiff Met:

The Lakesiders’ were humbled by TNS last weekend in a game that many expected them to get something from, and they welcome a Cardiff side that have impressed considerably so far with wins over Bangor and Cefn Druids.

The Students are a formidable outfit and show no signs of incurring “second season syndrome” after a standout debut top flight campaign, and their attacking prowess will once again go a long weay to determining the outcome of this matchup.

Colin Caton will not want a second successive poor home performance but there is no doubt that they have their hands full.

Prediction: Bala Town 2-2 Cardiff Met.