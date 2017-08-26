Clwyd League round-up: Kinmel Bay extend perfect start while Henllan hit 24 past Hope Wanderers

KINMEL Bay maintained their perfect start to the Vale of Clwyd and Conwy Premier Division season with a 2-0 success at Abergele.

Leon Field’s recently reformed side have hit the ground running and produced another polished display against another of the fancied sides, with Kyle Luffman opening the scoring for the visitors on 25 minutes.

Thigs got better after the break as Liam Rowland-Jones finished well to seal the points and make it two wins in succession for the title favourites.

A brace from Ellis Jones was the catalyst behind Llanfairfechan Town’s 3-2 victory over Bro Cernyw, while Kieran Jones also struck twice as Cerrigydrudion secured a 3-1 home triumph over Rhyl Rovers.

Jon Seymour and Rhydian Williams bagged a brace apiece as Machno United produced a shock 5-3 success over Y Glannau, and a hat-trick from Kyle Johnson was not enough to give Old Colwyn three points as they drew 3-3 at Rhyl Youth.

In Division One, Henllan produced the standout result of the weekend with a jaw-dropping 24-1 demolition over Hope Wanderers.

David Wilkins (5), Scott Leonard (4), Kieron Kendrick (4), Gaz Johnson (3) and Luke Farley (3) found the net at will for the hosts in one of the most impressive victories in league history.

Llandyrnog United Reserves produced an improved effort to win 5-2 at Llysfaen thanks to goals from Joe McGuire (2), Matthew Williams, Matthew Lewis-Williams and Kevin Rickard, with Llanfairfechan Town Reserves, Llanrwst United Reserves and Llandudno Athletic also coming away with three points.