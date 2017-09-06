Rhyl FC vs Caernarfon Town: Three key clashes

RHYL host Caernarfon Town this Saturday in what promises to be a pivotal Huws Gray Alliance clash early in the season.

With both sides harbouring ambitions of promotion to the JD Welsh Premier League, this will be the perfect opportunity to stamp their authority on a season which is just three games old.

Sports reporter Dean Jones examines three key battles which could go a long way to determining the outcome of the contest.

James Brewerton vs Jamie Breese:

Experienced defender Brewerton will need to use all of his nous to keep the dangerous Breese from having an impact on proceedings, with the striker widely recognised as one of his best at the position outside of the top flight.

His finishing ability is matched only by his work ethic, and his leadership from the front has been a huge contributing factor in the Cofis’ success under manager Iwan Williams.

The Lilies defender has plenty of WPL games under his belt so he has dealt with talented players like Breese before, and his organisation of the back four will also be crucial if Niall McGuinness’ side want to extend their unbeaten start to the campaign.

Alex Tichiner vs Rhys Roberts:

Tichiner has come under fire for missing chances at times so far, but he still has four goals to his name and has shown tremendous character to keep getting in the right positions.

It is clear that any success Rhyl have this year will go through the gifted forward, and Roberts will have to be at his very best in order to prevent Tichiner from influencing proceedings.

The former Holyhead Hotspur captain is an imposing figure and has hit the ground running for the Canaries with a series of impressive displays, and this has ensured the club has not missed a step since the retirement of stalwart centre half Grahame Austin.

Alex Jones vs Jay Gibbs:

Games such as this are usually won or lost in midfield, and all eyes will be on two of the most gifted playmakers anywhere in the division.

Providing Jones can overcome a slight injury knock he will be tasked with dictating the contest from the middle of the park, and the ex-Prestatyn Town man has the ability to win a game on his own if he performs as he is capable of.

Gibbs is an exceptional talent with an ability to conjure up spectacular goals in big games, and the Cofis will be hoping for another virtuoso display from the star in order to claim what could be a vital three points.