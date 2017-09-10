Rhyl Ladies undone by classy Abergavenny side

RHYL Ladies suffered their first defeat of the Orchard Women’s Welsh Premier League season as they fell to a 5-1 reverse to Abergavenny at the Corbett Sports Stadium.

The opening 15 minutes saw both sides play entertaining football with Yasmin Mills bravely denying an early opportunity for the visitors whilst a Laura Williams shot went narrowly over.

Gradually the visitors began to impose themselves on proceedings and they went ahead on 35 minutes when Maxine Mudge fired home from close range.

The goal unsettled the young Lilywhites and two minutes later the visitors doubled their advantage as Amy Thrupp was able to score with a fine shot past Mills.

They notched a third on the stroke of half time courtesy of the impressive Mudge, who managed to find space before slotting into the corner.

After the break saw the away side edge further clear on 53 minutes when substitute Gabi Hughes forced the ball across the line following a corner, while Mills spared the blushes of teammate Caroline Gardner shortly after when she pulled off a superb save to prevent an own goal.

The introduction of Rebecca Bannister on 66 minutes brought an instant reward for the hosts, with the forward unleashing a ferocious effort from 25 yards into the net.

This joy proved to be short lived as Aber rounded off the scoring on 84 minutes beat the offside trap before slotting past Mills to complete the rout.