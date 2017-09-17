Abergele secure Division One status after final day Carmel and District triumph

ABERGELE secured their North Wales Cricket League Division One status after a dramatic final-day victory over bottom side Carmel and District.

Ed Rooney’s side managed to avoid the drop after moving out of the bottom two at the expense of Gwersyllt Park with a 73-run victory and are safe by just three points.

The home side started off strongly at the crease with a knock of 27 from Ben Garnett, but he was ousted by Nick White who also managed to claim the prized wicket of Karl Higgins after the talented batsman made just nine.

Derek Johnson aided the visitors’ cause by adding Jain Sebastian (12) and David Moulsen (1) to his list of season victims, while Oliver Saynor helped himself to the wickets of Rooney (16) and Sam Painter (1) on his way to figures of 2-48.

Opener Gareth Edwards proved a far more resolute presence and reached another half century before he was despatched by Johnson (3-36) after making 58.

He was assisted at the other end by Kyle Walker, who finished unbeaten on 46 as Gele set a target of 141-7 from their 40 overs.

Garnett got the home side off to a flyer with the wickets of Dan Owens (0) and Gwion Dafydd (4), and the same bowler was also on hand to dispose of Daniel Sim (0) and skipper Barry Mcgauty (12) to end a superb nine over spell on 4-23.

The impressive Owen Lynam helped himself to a treble in the form of Ben Sim (12), Jack Whitehouse (11) and wicketkeeper Ryan Roberts (19) to finish on 3-30, while top scorer White made 31 before he was caught off a Painter delivery at a crucial time as the away side finished on 108 all out from 38 overs of play.