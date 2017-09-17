Rhyl receive clearance to complete signing of Congo winger Boungou

RHYL have received international clearance to complete the signing of winger Chris Boungou.

The unbeaten Huws Gray Alliance promotion hopefuls received the news prior to their clash with Caernarfon Town last week, and the Democratic Republic of Congo signed the Lilywhites after impressing during pre-season matches both for and against Niall McGuinness’ men.

The 22-year-old was playing in France last season and is another highly talented individual with match-winning qualities to join the Lilies’ ranks, and he has spent the last month training at the club while he awaited approval for his transfer.

McGuinness, said: “Chris is a very direct player with quick feet and lightning pace. He has been excellent in training and he now has the opportunity to apply these attributes in the season ahead.”