Charity match organised for Rhyl murder victim Tyler Denton

A SPECIAL charity match has been organised to raise funds for the family of a woman who tragically died recently.

Rhyl Football Club and Rhyl Ladies FC have arranged the match at the Corbett Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 22 which will involve a host of players across the ladies’ game in North Wales.

All proceeds from the event will go towards the family of Tyler Denton, who was well known in North Wales football having played for Rhyl Academy and more recently Kinmel Bay Ladies and was respected and well loved by her colleagues at all clubs that she played with.

The Denton family were all supporters of the women’s game across the area and it’s seen as a fitting tribute that many of her former colleagues have agreed to come together to help raise money for the family as they attempt to rebuild their lives after the tragic event.

Further activities are planned to coincide with the match, these will be released by the organisers of the event in the coming weeks.

Rhyl Ladies Manager Tom Jamieson, said: “It is fitting at this tragic time that we support the family in whatever means we can, the response from her friends and former team mates illustrate the respect they had for her and the impact that this has had across North Wales.”

Tyler’s father Paul is a coach at Kinmel Bay Ladies and that club will work with Rhyl Ladies in the organisation of this event.

Jamieson added that anyone who wishes to help support this celebration of Tyler’s life should contact him to see how they can play a role in this event.