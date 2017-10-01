Spirited Prestatyn Town fall to Cardiff Met defeat

PRESTATYN Town came back from the capital with nothing to show for their effort as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at Cardiff Met.

The Seasiders were unable to halt the impressive start to the JD Welsh Premier League campaign of Dr Chris Edwards’ side, and they are next back in action on Saturday when they host Carmarthen Town at the Motion Finance Stadium (2.30pm).

Neil Gibson’s side were left rueing a sluggish start which saw the Students’ take the lead on 12 minutes when Charlie Crosby rounded off a sweeping team move with a neat finish.

Things got even worse for the visitors soon after when the returning Adam Roscrow continued superb recent run of form after collecting a quick free-kick and drilling past Carl Jones on 20 minutes, which also saw Gibson sent to the stands for encroachment on to the pitch.

After the break saw the away side grow in confidence and they almost reduced the arrears on 53 minutes when a Jack Kenny header fell wide, while a Noah Edwards free-kick was well saved by Will Fuller soon after.

Jones had to be at his best to deny Roscrow a second after a fine piece of individual skill midway through the half, and the visitors ensured a nervy end to proceedings when the impressive Edwards drill a fierce strike past Fuller two minutes into stoppage time to get them back into the contest.

Despite putting the home rearguard under fierce pressure for the remainder of the contest, a spirited Town side were unable to find an equaliser to suffer their third defeat in seven games.

Following Saturday’s pivotal clash with the Old Gold, the Seasiders take on title contenders New Saints and Bangor City in quick succession, before hosting basement dwellers Aberystwyth Town to close out the month.