Clwyd League: Llandudno Amateurs head Division One after Henllan rout

LLANDUDNO Amateurs head the Vale of Clwyd and Conwy Division One standings after a resounding 5-0 home win over Henllan.

The home side made a positive start and went two-up within the first 20 minutes thanks to efforts from Dean Hughes and Aaron Rodgers, and the latter was on hand to treble thri tally after the break on 50.

They sealed the triumph on 86 minutes when Martin Hughes finished well, and immediately following the restart Rodgers fired home his hat-trick to complete the rout.

Llanrwst United Reserves are hot on their heels after a 6-1 rout over Llysfaen, with the in-form Bryn Jenkins firing three goals throughout the success, while a brace from Matthew Williams was not enough to give Llandyrnog United Reserves all three points as they were held 2-2 at home by Rhos United.

Llion Morris struck four times as Betws-y-Coed hammered whipping boys Hope Wanderers 9-2, while a two-goal salvo from the prolific Martin King was enough to give Rhuddlan Town a much-needed 5-1 win over St Asaph City Youth.