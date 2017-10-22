RGC pair help Scarlets to British and Irish Cup success over Hartpury

RGC pair Evan Yardley and Alex Schwartz helped Scarlets Premiership Select secure their first win of the British and Irish Cup with a narrow 24-21 success of Hartpury.

The duo were the only North Wales representatives within the squad and have given a good account of themselves in the high-profile competition, which features some of the most prestigious and progressive sides throughout the country.

The select side recovered from their opening fixture defeat to Ulster with a much-improved display to seal the victory by the slimmest of margins, and the result leaves them occupying second spot in their group and level on points with Cornish Pirates, who take on Ulster today (Sunday).

This is sure to stand the pair in good stead as they return to the RGC fold for their highly anticipated weekend clash with Principality Premiership East leaders Llandovery, which is set to draw thousands of spectators to Stadiwm Zip World for the tap-of-the-table clash.