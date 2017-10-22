Rhyl advance in Huws Gray Cup with FC Queens Park win

INTERIM manager Mark Connolly picked up his first win as Rhyl boss as they secured a 2-0 Huws Gray Cup win at FC Queens Park.

The Lilywhites turned in a professional display in difficult conditions to advance to the next stage of the competition, and they will look to continue this positive momentum going when they return to league action this Saturday in their home clash with current leaders Airbus Broughton (2.30pm).

The away side got off to a good start and they opened the scoring in the first period when Jordan Barrow’s header found its way into the net following a prolonged period of pressure.

After the interval saw the Lilies impose themselves further on proceedings and Barrow was on hand to double their advantage with another well-taken effort.

Credit to the hosts, they continued to probe but found the visiting resistance in superb form, which enable them to see out the remainder of the contest in comfortable fashion to ensure they left with what could be a morale boosting victory, and they have been rewarded with a trip to basement dwellers Llandudno Junction in the second round following their eye-catching 4-0 triumph over in-form Denbigh Town.

In addition to Saturday’s second tier clash Connolly’s side welcome Morecambe to the Motion Finance Stadium for a friendly fixture on Tuesday night, and club officials have also confirmed that SkyBet Championship side Leeds United will also visit on Tuesday, November 21 in a contest that expected to draw a huge crowd.

A select XI from United are sure to give the Lilies a huge test, with Thomas Christiansen’s side currently lying in fourth spot as they look to make a long-awaited return to the Barclays Premier League.