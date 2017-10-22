Rhyl and District blown away by struggling Llangollen

RHYL and District’s erratic WRU National League Division Two North form continued with a disappointing 31-19 loss at Llangollen.

Despite the eventual result the away side got off to a flyer when George Cliff went over within the opening five minutes of the contest. Ben Syme adding the extras.

The hosts struck back with a try of their own soon after, but Rhyl extended their advantage when Jack Hughes scored under the posts after impressive work from Tom Williams and Richie Williams, with Syme once again drilling over the conversion.

An impressive first half from the visitors saw them cross the whitewash again when Ethan Woodfine rounded off a sensational team move to touch down under the posts, but an error in the Rhyl scrum got Llan back into the game on the stroke of half time with their second try.

After the break saw a complete shift in momentum with the away side unable to cope with the blustery conditions which made things extremely difficult in the final 40 minutes.

This resulted in the home side scoring seemingly at will to secure their first victory of the season at the expense of the sixth-placed side, and things do not get any easier this Saturday when they make the long trip to the capital to take on Cardiff University in the Welsh Cup.

There was better fortune for the Second unit, who produced another impressive display to secure a 39-19 success over Mold Thirds.