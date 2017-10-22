Welsh Alliance: St Asaph City up to sixth after Llandyrnog United triumph

A STUNNING comeback gave St Asaph City derby bragging rights with a 3-2 victory at Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One rivals Llandyrnog United.

The Saints continued their surge up the standings with another impressive display, and they opened the scoring through a well take effort from Simon Forsett, only for Ben Knight to restore parity to the scoreline moments later.

The away side regrouped after the restart when Chris Bennett burst clear and slotted past Stuart Griffiths, and an own goal pulled them further clear on 74 minutes.

Despite Sean James netting from the penalty spot in stoppage time it was not enough to give them a share of the spoils, and the result moves the city slickers into sixth spot ahead of the next league outing at title challengers Llangefni Town on November 4.

There was disappointment for Prestatyn Sports and Meliden in the FAW Trophy, with both bowing out of the competition at the second-round stage.

The Division Two promotion chasers were undone 3-1 at an impressive FC Nomads outfit, while Sion Parry smashed in five goals as Meliden were ousted 5-4 at home by Llanystumdwy.

In Reverse League action, goals from Chris Bonou and James Williams gave Rhyl a 2-1 success at Denbigh Town, while a Josh Edwards strike was not enough to give Prestatyn Town all three points as they were held 1-1 at Penmaenmawr Phoenix.