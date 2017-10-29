Prestatyn Town suffer home defeat to Aberystwyth Town

PRESTATYN Town were unable to build on their victory over Bangor City as they suffered a 2-1 home loss to Aberystwyth Town.

A disappointing second half display was the catalyst behind their defeat, and the newly promoted side face another stern test of their credentials as they look to get back to winning ways on Friday in their trip to title chasing Connah’s Quay (7.45pm).

Despite the eventual result it was the home side who began the brighter and they were rewarded on eight minutes when talisman Michael Parker, who was making his 200th top flight appearance, prodded in from close range after Jack Kenny’s effort from a Jack Lewis long throw was parried.

Lewis and James Stead both went close to doubling their advantage soon after, while at the other end Carl Jones did well to divert an effort from Matthew Jones.

Town were guilty of missing a host of chances after the interval, with Parker somehow firing over from five yards out after a period of impressive possession.

Next to come close was Zyaac Edwards, who saw his goalbound effort blocked by Chris Mullock on 52 minutes, with defender Reece Fairhurst firing narrowly wide in a dominant spell.

Nev Powell’s side weathered the storm and begun to creep back into the contest, and they were rewarded for their improved play on 72 minutes when former Rhyl forward John Owen pounced to slot past Jones and level proceedings.

Although Town worked hard to try and get themselves a share of the spoils, they were unable to create another significant chance of not during the remainder of the game to condemn them to defeat.

The result leaves Neil Gibson’s men in eighth spot in the standings and three points above the drop zone from their first 11 games back at the top of the Welsh pyramid.