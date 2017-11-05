Denbighshire U11 football side claim memorable win at Manchester United tournament

DENBIGHSHIRE school’s football had a successful night at a major tournament in Manchester recently.

The county team was resurrected two years ago by Gavin Bennett, Ryan Turner and Paul Senior and with the help of Denbighshire county council and schools, teams at three age groups have now been formed.

The under 11’s travelled to Manchester United’s first team training facility at Carrington and emerged as champions by the end of the emerging talent tournament.

Players from a range of schools formed the squad, with representatives from Ysgol Dewi Sant, Ysgol Mair, Ysgol y Llys, Ysgol Llewelyn, Ysgol Penmorfa and Ysgol Bryn Hedydd.

The evening started with a 1-0 win over a PFA Academy team with Thomas Hughes of Ysgol Mair scoring the winner. Next up was a St Helen’s Schoolboys team and they were defeated 2-0, with Thomas Hughes and Joshua Davies (Ysgol Bryn Hedydd) the scorers.

A 1-0 defeat against the Manchester United Shadow Squad followed and a 0-0 draw against Preston Schoolboys. The group stage was completed with a 1-0 win against Blackburn Schoolboys, Joshua Davies scoring the winner.

In the final Manchester United took the lead but Davies scored the equaliser and the game finished 1-1 with a penalty shootout to decide the tournament winner.

Goalkeeper Harry Gomez from Ysgol y Llys proved to be the start of the spot kicks with a crucial save in sudden death to seal a notable success for the young side.