Rhyl and District dig deep to secure Wrexham win

RHYL and District got their stuttering campaign back on track with a 17-10 home win over Wrexham.

New head coach Seb Vidal fielded a youthful line-up which brought with it huge rewards, and a clinical counter attack saw them open the scoring through standout Richie Williams, who conjured up some magic to score a sensational individual try.

The hosts took control of the game with a solid set piece and great defence providing the backs with plenty of quality ball which the impressive Jason Blackmore used at stand off to control the game, and they were rewarded further when winger Reeve Wright crossed the white wash for their second try.

A penalty from Williams early in the second half increased their advantage to 17, and although the visitors managed to get themselves back into the contest thanks to a pair of well-worked scores, the resolute Rhyl rearguard managed to prevent any further goal-line incident to seal their victory.

The forward trio of Josh Parry, Cail Hughes and Will Larter were huge contributing factors in their success throughout, and they will look to build on this triumph leading up to the international break with fixtures against Bangor and Newtown.

The second team played Caernarfon 2nds at the Waen and were defeated 17-41. Two tries from hooker Sam Jones and one from Liam Heaney giving hope to the home side but the game ended with the Cofis doing the double over the home side.