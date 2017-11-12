Improving Rhyl secure last gasp win at Flint Town United

IMPROVING Rhyl notched their third successive Huws Gray Alliance win with a dramatic 3-2 success at Flint Town United.

The Lilywhites have enjoyed a resurgence since Mark Connolly took over from Niall McGuinness, and the promotion chasing side now find themselves in seventh spot and ten points behind leaders Caernarfon Town ahead of their trip to Caersws on Saturday (2.30pm).

After Kyle Smyth hit the post for the home side in the early stages, the Silkmen finally went ahead on ten minutes when skipper Carl Rodgers prodded home from close range following a goalmouth scramble.

This provoked a strong response from the Lilies, who got back into the contest on 24 minutes thanks to a fine piece of individual skill and matching finish from Tom Walsh.

A series of heavy challenges ensued soon after as the game threatened to boil over, and the visitors had the chance to go ahead shortly before the break when Alex Jones failed to convert after good work from Walsh.

The hosts came out after the break with a renewed sense of purpose, and they went ahead once again on 48 minutes when the impressive Smyth slotted past Rory Crowther.

Things could have been worse for the visitors had it not been for a string of fine saves from Crowther in another superb display from the stopper, and United were made to pay for their inefficiency in-front of goal when Gerwyn Jones fired home from close range after a Tom Rowlands effort was blocked.

This looked to ensure both sides were going home with a share of the spoils until Walsh pounced at the far post with just a minute remaining to put the Lilies ahead for the first time and send the 200 travelling supporters into delirium.

Crowther was called into action once again in stoppage time to deny the home side and seal another memorable triumph for Connolly’s men.