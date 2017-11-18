Rhyl and District U15 side shortlisted for Denbighshire Team of the Year

RHYL and District U15’s attended the Denbighshire Community Sports Awards in Llangollen on after being shortlisted for Team of the Year

The aspiring rugby stars were acknowledged for last year’s achievements at U14 level, where they won the Bethesda Plate, finished runners-up in the North Wales Challenge Tournament against teams from all over the UK and Ireland, in addition to performing exceptionally well on their tour of Holland.

Coach Dean Wilson, said: “Unfortunately they didn’t come away with an award however to be shortlisted down to the final three from all teams within Denbighshire is a huge achievement in itself and is something the team and club as a whole can be proud of.

“Our lads represented the club in a fantastic and mature manner, showing a great amount of respect at such a big event. If there was an award for the smarting team then our lads would have won that one hands down all wearing their club shirt and ties.

The sponsors and organisers of the event are partly responsible for funding the new Rhyl Rugby Club ground and for them to want photos of our lads under their sponsor signs shows how proud they are to be investing in such a great club knowing that this team and the club in general has a great future.”