In-form Rhyl and District secure Newtown triumph

RHYL and District continued their exceptional recent form with a 34-12 home triumph over Newtown.

The WRU National League Division Two North side now find themselves in fourth spot after another stylish display, which saw them take the lead after just four minutes when Jack Hughes went over for an easy score after a blistering run from flanker Greg Profit.

A constant stream of attacks throughout the half brought with it further success as Reeve Wright and Jason Blackmore touched down in quick succession, while skipper Matt Hession also crossed the white wash for the bonus point after 20 minutes.

The mid-Wales side did manage to get themselves on the scoreboard shortly before the break when they were awarded a penalty try, but despite having to withstand heavy pressure in the closing stages with just 12 men the rearguard held firm thanks to a magnificent effort and a late Richie Williams penalty sealed their triumph.

A club spokesman, said: “Although head coach Seb Vidal will be happy with a third straight win, he will be concerned by the dragon’s poor discipline at times and by allowing themselves to be drawn into an arm wrestle in a game they should have won more comfortably.”

The in-form side will look to transition their league form into the North Wales Cup when they entertain Flint on Saturday.