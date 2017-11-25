In-form Rhyl end turbulent week with Holyhead Hotspur win

RESURGENT Rhyl ended a turbulent week with an eye-catching 5-2 home win over Holyhead Hotspur.

The Lilywhites have been in sensational form since Mark Connolly took over as interim boss, and they currently lie in fifth spot and just seven points behind Caernarfon Town following their fifth triumph in succession.

They now have a week off before a crunch clash against Denbigh Town at the Corbett Sports Stadium on December 9.

The home side wasted no time in taking control on proceedings when Alex Tichiner diverted a Danny Holland cross past Ceirion Hall after just five minutes.

Another goal arrived swiftly after through Tom Rowlands, who rounded off an impressive spell of possession by lifting the ball over the advancing Hall on 12 minutes.

New signing Antoni Sarnowski had to be at his best to keep out a pair of efforts midway through the half to keep the advantage at two, while Tony Davies hacked a goalbound strike off the line during a positive spell from the Holy Islanders.

The rampant Lilies pulled further clear after 29 minutes when striker Phil Marsh pounced on a defensive error to treble their tally.

Connolly’s men were punished for taking their foot off the gas soon after, and the visitors reduced the arrears thanks to a pair of quick-fire efforts from Dewi Thomas on 36 and 37 minutes to get them back in the contest heading into the break.

After the break saw normal service resume on 52 minutes when Davies headed home a fourth, and the points were sealed on 56 when Stewart Carroll rounded Hall before slotting into an empty net.

Campbell Harrison’s side tried valiantly to claw themselves back into the game, but they found debutant Sarnowski in sensational form, pulling off a number of superb stops towards the end of the contest.