RGC Women produce Scarlets victory in landmark regional clash

RGC Women produced a battling display to emerge with a 13-12 victory over Scarlets.

The landmark regional clash was the first time the Gogs had hosted a team in the competition, and they marked the occasion with a narrow victory to emulate their male counterparts.

The visitors took the lead with the first try of the game after having to withstand fierce pressure in the early stages, but this provoked a strong response from the home side and they got back on level terms on the stroke of half-time when Nicky Crawford powered across the line after a surging drive.

After the break saw the Scarlets dominate the initial exchanges, and their possession finally paid dividends when they crossed the white wash again thanks to a well-worked try.

RGC began to probe with a number of outstanding phases, and Crawford capped off a sensational individual performance with her second score of the afternoon on 52 minutes after a prolonged spell in the away 22.

With just two points separating the sides, it was left to the Gogs to round off the scoring through a penalty, and despite some nervy moments in the closing stages which saw a last gasp free-kick sail wide the women held firm for a memorable triumph.

There was no such luck for the U18 side, who performed admirably against strong opposition before falling to a 53-0 loss.