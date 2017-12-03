Academy star Wiltshire pens new Rhyl deal

A RHYL academy star has received a boost after agreeing a new deal with the club.

Luke Wiltshire, who has been a regular for the Lilies’ development sides, penned an extension until 2019 following the club’s win over Holyhead Hotspur last week.

Interim Manager Mark Connolly, said: “Since taking charge one of the main aims was to bring through talent from our academies.

“Myself and Matt have had a meeting with the Academy coaches and discussed how we can develop our players and hopefully push them into the first team through the coming seasons. Luke has stood out for me during the games I’ve seen and the reports I receive from the reserve manager.

“We introduced Luke into the first team for the last couple of weeks to see how he would react being around some big characters in the dressing room, for me he has handled it really well, he wasn’t shy, he didn’t sit in the corner and try and stay out the way. 7

“Also credit to the senior players for helping him settle into the squad. For Luke the hard work starts now just because he has signed first team forms doesn’t mean he can relax and not perform, for Luke he has to put in more work and effort to break into the starting 11 but with what we have in place at the club hopefully Luke won’t be the only player coming through this season.”

The club also confirmed the capture of forward Aaron Dotse Pomeyie from Runcorn Town, while Connolly also announced that Oliver Buckley and Jack Hoult have left the set-up.

The in-form Lilywhites return to action this Saturday when they host second placed Denbigh Town (2.30pm).