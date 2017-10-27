St Asaph school Fairholme hosts grand opening of new facilities

PARENTS, children and guests came together for the grand opening of a preparatory school which is now home to new facilities.

Fairholme, in St Asaph, boasts a new multipurpose sports hall/theatre with lighting and new sound systems as well as retractable seating for 156 persons.

The school also has new music rooms and has carried out an extension to its Mount Day nursery, doubling its capacity.

Peter Scott, vice- chair of Denbighshire County Council, declared the extension and the new facility open during the event on Saturday whilst principal Elizabeth Perkins made an address.

“I'd like to give thanks to Parry Davies Architects who designed the new buildings and HF Gizzi and Son who constructed them to such a high standard,” Mrs Perkins said.

“This exciting new development is very much about partnership. Partnership with the pupils – providing the children with the best possible environment for their learning; partnership with parents and friends of the school and partnership with the community.”

Cllr Scott and his wife Susan were entertained by pupils who sang a song from the school’s forthcoming inaugural music event.

Visitors enjoyed a tour of the school and joined children in an impromptu badminton session in the new sports hall.