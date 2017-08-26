Welsh Alliance round-up: Prestatyn Sports make it five-from-five with Aberffraw rout

A RAMPANT Prestatyn Sports extended their 100 per cent start to the Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division Two campaign with a resounding 6-2 win at Aberffraw.

The promotion candidates made it from five-from-five with another clinical display against the JD Welsh Cup giant-killers, and they opened the scoring on 24 minutes when the impressive Chris Owen found the net.

This was quickly followed by a second on 26 minutes courtesy of an Ian Dunn effort, and they went into the break three goals to the good thanks to a Tom Court strike on 31.

The home side pulled two back after the interval through Richard Roberts and an own goal, but Sports netted three more times in the final quarter of the contest with goals from Dunn, Mark Hughes and Court, and the result leaves them two points clear of Penmaenmawr Phoenix at the summit.

There was no such luck for promotion rivals Meliden, who fell to a 3-2 loss at Y Felinheli.

The away side opened the scoring a minute into the second half when Luke Ashley found the net, but they were pegged back when Dan Hughes notched a quick-fire brace on 71 and 75 minutes.

James Cairn looked to have rescued a point for the visitors with a well-taken finish on 80 minutes, but they were denied a share of the spoils after Gruff John converted from the penalty spot on 85 to round off the scoring.