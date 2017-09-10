Prestatyn Sports boss Hughes claims Manager of the Month

PRESTATYN Sports boss Mark Hughes has been rewarded for his side’s sensational start with the Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division Two Manager of the Month award for August.

The in-form side have conquered all-comers so far this season, and triumphed in their first six games to become the early pacesetters despite their summer problems off-the-field.

This included three home wins and three away wins, and they also managed to score no fewer than 26 goals while conceding only seven in what has been a dominant start to date.

This left Sports five points clear at the summit as they look to secure promotion this season, and they continued their incredible start with a resounding 10-0 success over hapless Llanfairpwll.

Kris Owen got the visitors off to a flyer with the opener on two minutes, before Mike Jones and Tom Court added further strikes within the opening quarter of an hour.

Owen and Jones struck again to seal the points on 26 and 29 minutes respectively, and a stunning first half display brought further goals in the form of Court and Dominic Donnelly.

After the break saw the relentless visitors pull further clear thanks to the devastating trio of Owen, Court and Jones, who all completed hat-tricks to round off another eye-catching display from the title favourites.

Sports are averaging 5.1 goals per game from their opening contests, and they currently enjoy a six point advantage over second placed Y Felinheli.

In the JD Welsh Cup second qualifying round, Meliden advanced to the next stage with a thrilling penelty shootout win over Nantlle Vale, while in Division One St Asaph City held promotion fancies Llangefni Town to a goalless draw.