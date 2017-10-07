Prestatyn Sports set up fundraising page for pitch railing project following Welsh Cup withdrawal

HUNDREDS of pounds have been raised following an appeal by Prestatyn Sports to install railings surrounding their pitch.

The crowd funding page was set-up as a result of their withdrawal from the JD Welsh Cup after a ground dispute with Caersws and the Football Association of Wales.

The plea has seen a hugely positive response and it has raised £960 towards their £2,000 target in just a few days, with council officials also giving them permission to go ahead with the plans providing the funds are raised.

A club spokesman, said: “After the fiasco of the Welsh Cup and the powers that be deciding that our ground criteria isn’t good enough to host a round one with rope railings, even though other matches will be played at other grounds in the same round of the competition like this.

“The aim of the project is to finally put an end to this and install permanent barriers and secure the future of our small grass roots club.

The Huws Gray Alliance club also released a statement following the withdrawal after coming in for criticism on social media regarding their involvement.

It read: “Following the draw,the club received two anonymous phone calls relating to the safety and eligibility of Prestatyn Sports ground in line with FAW Competition rules.

“Having never been to or played at the ground we were unsure how accurate these claims were and subsequently raised the question with the FAW.

“From this point we had no further input in any discussions or decision.

“We have been informed that Prestatyn Sports were asked for their observations on the matter including alternative proposals/remedies, however chose not to respond to the FAW request contrary to reports.

We were informed that the tie would be switched to Caersws, and the FAW subsequently told us that Prestatyn Sports had withdrawn, the only time they contacted the FAW throughout.

“We also tried to contact the club three times by email but received no response.”

Anyone wishing to donate to the project can do so at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/railings-for-our-pitch.