Welsh Alliance: St Asaph City suffer defeat while Prestatyn Sports and Meliden enjoy cup success

ST ASAPH City were unable to keep their good run of results going as they suffered a last-gasp 2-1 defeat at Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One strugglers Trearddur Bay.

The in-form Saints dropped to 11th spot after their fourth defeat in nine contests, but the visitors imposed themselves on proceedings early on which resulted in talented forward Jake Walker finding the target after 29 minutes.

They were unable to convert any of the numerous chances that came their way thereafter, and this allowed Bay to find a route back into the contest after the break when the prolific Craig Moore finished off a fine team move on 77 minutes.

With the game heading towards a stalemate, the hosts managed to secure their first home success of the campaign with a minute remaining when a Bryn Roberts drive evaded the grasp of City stopper Luke Jones.

Prestatyn Sports began the defence of their Take Stock Van Hire Challenge Cup with a 1-0 first round victory at Llannerchymedd.

A James Harper strike on the half hour mark was enough to separate the two sides after a close fought affair throughout, which allowed Mark Hughes’ side something to celebrate following their controversial withdrawal from the JD Welsh Cup last week.

Also through to the next round are Meliden, who recovered from an early setback to record a 2-1 home success over Y Felinheli.

The hosts were punished for a poor start when Martin Hughes gave the away side the lead on 18 minutes, only for Matthew Griffiths to level proceedings from the penalty spot on 25.

The deciding moment went the way of the home side on 66 minutes when the influential Chris Marsden produced a stunning solo effort on 66 minutes to put his side through.