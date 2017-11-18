Welsh Alliance: Away woes continue for St Asaph City at Llanberis

ST ASAPH City’s Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One away woes continued as they were downed 2-0 at Llanberis.

The Saints now find themselves in eighth spot after their fifth away loss in eight contests, and they did themselves no favours on 31 minutes when an own goal gave the home side an early advantage.

Things got even better for the hosts shortly before the break when a neat passage of play resulted in Gethin Wakeham converting a chance, and despite their best effort after the interval the visitors were unable to find a route back into the contest.

Promotion chasing Prestatyn Sports dug deep to retain their unbeaten record as they came from behind to rescue a 3-3 draw at Llannefydd.

The home side got off to the best possible start when midfielder Owain Roberts netted from the penalty spot on six minutes, only for Ian Owen finding the target to level matters on 27.

Andy Jones put Llan back in-front after the break on 64 minutes, and another Roberts spot kick on 75 doubled their advantage during a dominant spell.

Credit to Mark Hughes’ side, they responded well to the setback and gained a share of the spoils when Ian Griffiths and James Hall restored parity to the scoreline on 78 and 86 minutes respectively to leave them seven points behind leaders Glan Conwy with four games in hand.

Meliden moved into ninth position thanks to a convincing 3-1 victory at Llanfairpwll.

Nathan Griffiths gave the visitors the lead with a neat finish on 20 minutes, and despite Tony Williams firing an equaliser for Pwll’ on 28 a second half double from Matthew Griffiths was enough to seal the triumph.